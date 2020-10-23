wrestling / News
Serpentico Says He’s Signed an AEW Contract
Serpentico is officially All Elite, having signed a full-time contract with AEW. Serpentico spoke with Inside the Ropes and confirmed that he had signed a deal with the company.
“SNAKEMAN is ALL ELITE!,” he said. “I’ve been under a deal for a few months now. This is going to sound like I’m playing favourites because I work for the company now but I’m beyond grateful to work for a company that cares so much for the people that work for them. Before signing I was already made to feel at home. Everyone has been very welcoming and you can practically go to anyone for advice/pointers/critiques and they all have been so helpful. It never comes from a negative place. They really want the company to grow and I’m glad to be part of the team.”
Serpentico, aka Jon Cruz, made his debut for the company on March 18th and has been a reguler on AEW Dark, having made a couple appearances on Dynamite.
