– ROH announced Session Moth Martina vs. Nicole Savoy for its 18th Anniversary event.

From ROH:

Two recent strong additions to ROH’s women’s division will square off for the first time when Session Moth Martina faces Nicole Savoy at 18th Anniversary in Las Vegas on March 13.

Both of these talented competitors came to ROH with high expectations and have made an immediate impact.

Martina defeated former Women of Honor World Champion Sumie Sakai in her debut match at Free Enterprise on Feb. 9. Two months earlier, at Final Battle Fallout, Savoy also beat Sakai in her first match.

The Irish-born Martina loves to drink beer and entertain the fans, but her Jaeger Bomb finisher is no joke — just ask Sakai.

Savoy, who held the Shimmer Title for a record 721 days from 2017-2019, has the well-deserved nickname of “The Queen of Suplexes.”

With the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament taking place at Quest for Gold in April, Martina and Savoy will both be looking to leave Las Vegas with momentum.

Will Martina keep the party going at 18th Anniversary? Or will Savoy suplex her way to victory? Join us live in Las Vegas or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS 18TH ANNIVERSARY PAY-PER-VIEW

FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 6 P.M. PDT

SAM’S TOWN LIVE

5111 BOULDER HIGHWAY

LAS VEGAS, NV 89122

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH CHAMPION DRAGON LEE vs. BANDIDO

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS JAY LETHAL & JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. VILLAIN ENTERPRISES’ MARTY SCURLL & FLIP GORDON

JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. DALTON CASTLE & JOE HENDRY

ADAM BROOKS vs. SLEX

SESSION MOTH MARTINA vs. NICOLE SAVOY