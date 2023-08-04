Seth Rollins Recalls 2019 Storyline With Becky Lynch, Why It Fell Flat

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s real-life relationship became part of a storyline in 2019 on WWE TV, and Rollins recently talked about why it didn’t work. The two worked together against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin, but was cut short as they went on their own ways. Rollins talked about the angle with SHAK Wrestling, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On why it didn’t work: “Our characters were in totally different places at the time. Our mindsets, just as human beings, were in totally different places at the time. I was struggling. I didn’t know who I was on screen, off-screen. I was going through a lot of self-doubt and depression. So for me, I was just kind of letting it all fly hoping something would stick, hoping I can catch on to something and I thought it would be good for all people involved. For [Becky], her character was in a different place. She was in a different stratosphere and it was hard for her to manage what her character was on screen as ‘The Man,’ as this female badass ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin type character, and then on the flip side of that having a husband and a love interest and all that.”

On their different approaches to the storyline: “That kind of was hard for her to put together on screen. For me, I’m always like, ‘Let’s go with the flow.’ I’m not quite as protective as she is in that regard, probably to my own detriment in some cases, but it’s one of those things where when you take your relationship and you turn it into a story, it becomes difficult because it’s hard for our audience occasionally to separate fiction from reality and at the same time, our business is built on blending fiction and reality. So that kind of diametric force that is sort of pulling and pushing all the time can create a bit of a struggle.”