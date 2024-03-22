wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Hits 300 Days as WWE World Heavyweight Champion

March 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins WrestleMania XL Kickoff Image Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins, the first and so far only WWE World Heavyweight Champion, has hit a new milestone in his reign. Rollins has been champion for 300 days after winning it on May 27, 2023. He will defend the belt against Drew McIntyre in two weeks at Wrestlemania 40.

This belt is a new lineage from the previous World Heavyweight title, which WWE had from 2002 to 2013.

