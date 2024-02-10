Seth Rollins Names Aaron Rodgers As Athlete He’d Like To Curb Stomp

Seth Rollins was recently asked which pro athlete he’d most like to curb stomp and named Aaron Rodgers. Rollins is a big fan of the Chicago Bears and Rodgers’ tenure with the Green Bay Packers has led to a number of Bears defeats, which led to his picking Rodgers in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“It’s got to be Aaron Rodgers, man,” Rollins said. “I’m a Bears fan–I had to deal with that for years and years and years. Just suffering, him just owning my team. By the end of it, he was just making light of it because it was so easy for him. I’d love to put a boot in the back of his head. That’d be great.”

Rollins appeared at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event and was on stage for the Roman Reigns, Rock and Cody Rhodes segment. Rollins’ WrestleMania XL opponent has not yet been officially announced.