Seth Rollins Once Again States That WWE Is The Best Pro Wrestling On The Planet

– Seth Rollins took part in a WWE media call to promote SummerSlam. POST Wrestling’s John Pollock was on the call and transcribed the following items from Rollins.

On Beef With Will Ospreay: “Well, I said it because I believe it. I work with these guys and girls day in and day out and I have for nine years, I’ve been in WWE on TV for seven of those. I know what we go through and look, no other company goes through what we go through. They don’t do it as much as we do it, they don’t have the pressure that we have, it’s a totally different ballgame. The world that Will Ospreay came off, or comes from, is the same world I came from, so I know both ends of it. Will Ospreay doesn’t know anything about what WWE does. I appreciate his talent, I appreciate his hard work, his dedication, all that. One of these days, there is going to be an opportunity for Will Ospreay to come here and there is going to be an opportunity for Seth Rollins vs. Will Ospreay and I can’t wait for that. But, until then, (muffled) whereas I understand very much, what it’s like to walk in his shoes. And I am convinced, I know firsthand that WWE is the best professional wrestling on the planet, no question.”

On Jon Moxley Joining AEW: “I was surprised by it for sure. I knew Ambrose needed some time away from WWE but the thing is, he just loves wrestling, he loves the industry, he just wanted some freedom and do his own thing and that happens, you know? And that happens for everybody and I understand his position and why he wanted to go over there and that’s on him. But, now he’s competition, now he’s the one trying to take dinner off my table so good on him but we’re going to do our best to continue to be the best here at WWE and those guys want to step up to the big leagues to give it a shot? Then by all means but we’re going to knock them dead just like we do everybody else.”