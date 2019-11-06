Seth Rollins Again Denies Making Speech During Recent Talent Meeting

As we reported yesterday, Seth Rollins denied a recent report that he gave what was described as a “rah rah” speech during a talent meeting in WWE. The report alleged that Rollins told talent to keep their complaints about things like the travel delay from Saudi Arabia off of social media. Rollins has already said this didn’t happen, and called out Dave Meltzer for the report.

In an interview with Fightful, Rollins elaborated on what went down at the meeting.

He said: “Vince (McMahon) and Triple H held an all talent meeting to explain the travel situation returning from Crown Jewel. They commended the talent for their conduct in a tough spot and fielded questions and allowed anyone to voice their feelings on the matter. Some talent spoke up and overall it was a productive forum. I said zero words. I made no speech. Pretty simple.”

Fightful also reports that other WWE talents confirmed why the meeting happened, but denied some of the details, such as Randy Orton allegedly making a joke to lighten the mood.

One source said: “AJ, Rusev and Karl spoke up. Seth didn’t say anything, neither did Randy. Joke, or otherwise. Nothing TO say lol. We were told everything out there was rumors.”

Another added: “No one said anything dumb. Opposite actually. Weird meeting but no one acted up.“