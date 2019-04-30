Seth Rollins Expects a ‘Really Special’ Match With AJ Styles, Addresses Future of Dean Ambrose

– Solo Wrestling recently interviewed WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins ahead of his upcoming title defense against AJ Styles. Below are some highlights.

Rollins on facing AJ Styles: “I hope fans are as excited as AJ and me, because it’s going to be something really special. AJ Styles and me are the best wrestlers in the world right now. The match will be one of the most special this year.”

Seth Rollins on Dean Ambrose: “The only one who knows where Dean Ambrose is going now is Dean Ambrose. Maybe he’s working for another wrestling company, maybe he’s going back to WWE, maybe he’s going into another activity in the entertainment world, or maybe only take his dog for a walk in the company of his wife.”