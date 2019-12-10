wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Allies With Authors of Pain, Attacks Kevin Owens on Raw (Pic, Video)
– Seth Rollins’ heel turn is complete, as he teamed up with the Authors of Pain to attack Kevin Owens on Raw. You can see video and a pic below from the segment, which saw Owens try to track down the AOP and got ambushed by the team. A hooded figure then appeared that was revealed to be Rollins, who delivered a Stomp to Owens.
After the attack, he came out to the ringside area and ran down the WWE Universe, saying that they turned their backs on him and that he wasn’t involved in the AOP’s first attack on Owens, but is now.
.@WWERollins has officially aligned with @Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE and @FightOwensFight was the victim! pic.twitter.com/3HEXulMQvR
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019
"I came out here…and I told @FightOwensFight, I told you guys I had nothing to do with AOP, and that was the truth…but the truth wasn't good enough for you!" – @WWERollins #RAW pic.twitter.com/937zOJm4yQ
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019
