Seth Rollins, Allstate Arena Pay Tribute to Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins took to social media to comment on the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt. Rollins posted a video to Twitter in which he talked about his memories of Wyatt and said that he thought about going to Smackdown but “that would entail leaving my family a day early,” and that he kept thinking of a conversation with Wyatt a few years ago after Brodie Lee’s passing where Wyatt told him to hug his daughter.

Rollins says in the video (per PWInsider):

“Truth is, I don’t really, still don’t really know what to say. Windham was a unique cat. He was a simple yet deeply complex individual and I loved him. I loved him, I loved working with him, but mostly I just loved being around him. He was always joyful. Just these eyes that drew you in and a smile and a laugh and a presence that just made you happy. And we are all going to miss that. “I’ve been thinking mostly about his family, kids and I wanted to go, I dunno, wanted was the right word, I thought about going to SmackDown tonight, but that would entail leaving my family a day early. And I just keep going back to the conversation I had with Windham on the phone when Brodie passed a few years ago and I just had called him to check on him to see how I was doing and we talked and he was okay and I was okay and either of us were really okay. But I just remember we ended the conversation with ‘I love yous’ and goodbyes and he said, I remember this very specifically. He said, you just go hug on that baby girl, talking about my daughter. So I just feel like that’s what I should be doing. Windham, I love you man. I will miss you. We will all miss you. And I see you down the road. Hoot boy.”

The Allstate Arena also posted to their Twitter account to pay tribute to Wyatt, writing:

“The Allstate Arena is saddened to learn that Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. We would like to extend our condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”