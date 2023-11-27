Seth Rollins Alludes To CM Punk’s Return At WWE Live Event

Seth Rollins appeared visibly angry after CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series last night, and he alluded to it at Sunday’s WWE live event. During the Peoria, Illinois show, Rollins cut a promo in which he took a shot at Punk.

“Did you guys watch WarGames last night?,” Rollins asked (per Fightful). After the crowd chanted for Punk, he said, “You already know how I feel about that, I said as much last night. I’m not going to waste any more breath on somebody that has been gone for eight years, has done nothing but try and tear this place down.”

Rollins continued, “Instead, I’m going to take my time and use my breath on talking about the people who have been here all along. That’s everybody in the back who has made WWE the hottest ticket in town. That’s every single one of you who are here tonight. I could end this on a sour note like that, but I don’t want to. You guys have some beautiful singing voices.”