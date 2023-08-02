Seth Rollins Says There’s Always a Chip On His Shoulder, Wants To Always Be the Marquee

Seth Rollins isn’t one to coast, noting in an interview that he’ll always have that chip on his shoulder. Rollins recently spoke with CBS Sports for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the chip on his shoulder: “Oh, there’s always a chip on my shoulder. It never goes away. I’m never just coasting, I’m never just okay with being okay. If it’s not wanting to win a world championship or establish a world championship, now I’ve got people, as you mentioned, calling my world championship a secondary world championship. So now I’m out here trying to prove everybody wrong on that end. I’m not gonna be naive and think that we ain’t got a lot of work to do. Establishing a new title is difficult work. It is a hard job, and somebody’s gotta do it, and I am very honored to have the responsibility to be the guy to do that. So there’s always a chip on my shoulder. anytime we go to any arena in the country and anybody else gets credit for filling a house or being on top or popping a rating or anything like that, I’m always gonna feel slighted by it. Not in a way that I’m jealous. I’m thrilled. Business is huge. We are the hottest ticket in town. Anywhere we go, we’re sold-out next and right. Houses are up, ratings are up. It’s crazy to be a part of WWE right now. But I’m always wanting to be the guy, always wanting to be the marquee, whatever it is, that’s where I want to be.”

On keeping busy even if he’s not on a show: “If I feel like I’m not there, I’m gonna be hustling. I’m like Michael Jordan. I’m gonna find something, even if there’s nothing, even if there’s everything cooking, cruising perfect, I’m gonna go out and I’m gonna find something to piss me off. I’m gonna find something that I can sink my teeth into. I’m gonna make an enemy out of somebody so that I got something to work for. That’s just how I operate, that’s how I flow. I don’t know how to do it any other way.”