wrestling / News
Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt Face Off After Raw Ends
September 30, 2019 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt competed in the ring following Monday night’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that the two competed after Raw went off the air and while Rollins hit several stomps, Wyatt kept getting back to his feet. The lights went out and when they came back online, Wyatt was gone.
The two are set to compete at Hell in a Cell this coming Sunday.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On AEW: ‘I Hope They Bring The Best Product They Can For Fans’
- Eric Bischoff on Why WCW Never Ran a UK-Only PPV Show Similar to WWE
- Matt Hardy Explains the Inspiration For His ‘You Don’t Understand’ Videos, Wants to Bring Back Elements of Matt Version 1
- Booker T Claims He Knows ‘Nothing’ About FOX Sports Bringing in CM Punk, Says Punk Would be Welcomed Back