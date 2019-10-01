wrestling / News

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt Face Off After Raw Ends

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WWE SummerSlam

– Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt competed in the ring following Monday night’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that the two competed after Raw went off the air and while Rollins hit several stomps, Wyatt kept getting back to his feet. The lights went out and when they came back online, Wyatt was gone.

The two are set to compete at Hell in a Cell this coming Sunday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading