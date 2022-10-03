wrestling / News

Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)

October 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Shield wwe Raw 31119 Roman REigns Dean AMbrose

During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, The Shield, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading