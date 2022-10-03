Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)

During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.

Seth Rollins did the Shield pose with The Miz & Austin Theory at last night’s #WWEBismarck 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OJvMH1uY3t — wrestling.killer (@wrestlingkill3r) October 2, 2022