WWE News: Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns Comment on Tonight’s Match, Highlights From NXT UK, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Ricochet

October 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns commented on tonight’s match between the two of them for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Whoever wins the match will get the first draft pick for their show, with Rollins representing RAW and Reigns representing Smackdown.

– WWE has released the following highlights video from the most recent episode of NXT UK:

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Ricochet (31), Rhea Ripley (23), Tony Chimel (52), Rikishi (54), Taz (52) and The Tonga Kid (54). Today would have been the 74th birthday of Dusty Rhodes.

