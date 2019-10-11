WWE News: Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns Comment on Tonight’s Match, Highlights From NXT UK, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Ricochet

– Both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns commented on tonight’s match between the two of them for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Whoever wins the match will get the first draft pick for their show, with Rollins representing RAW and Reigns representing Smackdown.

Two of the best battling for each brand. I appreciate the Champ coming to my yard, but I’m taking the W and the #1 #WWEDraft pick for #SmackDown. #Yessir @WWERollins https://t.co/CAqIsg0yFP — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 10, 2019

– WWE has released the following highlights video from the most recent episode of NXT UK:

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Ricochet (31), Rhea Ripley (23), Tony Chimel (52), Rikishi (54), Taz (52) and The Tonga Kid (54). Today would have been the 74th birthday of Dusty Rhodes.