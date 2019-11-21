wrestling / News
Seth Rollins and Tommaso Ciampa Face Off After NXT Ends (Video)
November 21, 2019 | Posted by
– A new video shows what happened after NXT went off the air between Seth Rollins and Tommaso Ciampa. As you can see below, Rollins and Ciampa continued to take out the Unduspited Era before facing off in the ring. There was the tease of a battle between them, but Rollins back off and walked away, saying “See you on Sunday” to the boos of the crowd:
