Seth Rollins Announced For This Week’s WWE Backstage

– Seth Rollins will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE Backstage. WWE on FOX’s Twitter account announced on Monday that the WWE Universal Champion will appear “after weeks of being discussed on the panel” by CM Punk, Booker T, Paige and others.

FOX previously announced that Stephen Amell would be the guest for the “Promo School” segment of the show. WWE Backstage airs Tuesday night at 11 PM ET on FOX Sports 1.