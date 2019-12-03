wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Announced For This Week’s WWE Backstage
December 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE Backstage. WWE on FOX’s Twitter account announced on Monday that the WWE Universal Champion will appear “after weeks of being discussed on the panel” by CM Punk, Booker T, Paige and others.
FOX previously announced that Stephen Amell would be the guest for the “Promo School” segment of the show. WWE Backstage airs Tuesday night at 11 PM ET on FOX Sports 1.
After weeks of being discussed by the panel, 'The Beastslayer' @WWERollins will be on tomorrow's ALL-NEW episode of #WWEBackstage at 11p ET on @FS1. #RAW pic.twitter.com/l9UfmYtBh3
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 3, 2019
