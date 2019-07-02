Seth Rollins Once Again Says WWE Is ‘Best Pro Wrestling on the Planet’ But Adds ‘No More Garbage Tweets,’ Apologizes to Will Ospreay for Disparaging Remarks

– As previously reported, WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins got into a Twitter war with Will Ospreay after he said WWE had the best pro wrestling on the planet and Ospreay seemingly took offense. It escalated when Rollins called Ospreay a “little guy” and said Ospreay was a lesser version of Ricochet. At one point, Rollins also directed at Ospreay, “I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too.” In a series of tweets he posted earlier today, it appears Rollins is walking back some of what he said.

Seth Rollins wrote that he was proud to be champion and said he would not be writing anymore “garbage tweets” and would represent the industry the way it deserves. Rollins stated, “I couldn’t be more proud to be a champion with this company and represent @WWE and the entire industry in the way it deserves. No more garbage tweets. I can and will be better.”

Regarding his stance on WWE being the best wrestling product in the world, he added, “I stand firm in my sentiments that @WWE is the best pro wrestling on the planet and that I’m the best of the best doing it right now. After a helluva week of travel, our crew didn’t waver for a second. Top level humans busting their asses for the love of the game.”

Finally, regarding Will Ospreay, Rollins did apologize to him via Twitter. He wrote, “After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good.”

Last month, Rollins let loose on Twitter on WWE being the best and called the company’s critics “idiots.” He responded to critics by saying, “Nah dawg, let me dial it up. I’ve sat back and watched idiots with no clue talk poorly about the place I dedicate my life to EVERY HOUR OF EVERY DAY. The level I perform at on constant is untouchable. Time to let em know.”

