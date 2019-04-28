wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Appears at Independent Show in Iowa
April 28, 2019
– A day after he made a surprise NXT appearance in Iowa, Seth Rollins showed up at an independent show in the state. Rollins, whose Black and Brave Wrestling Academy is based out of in Davenport, Iowa, made a surprise appearance at SCW Pro’s show in Walcott, Iowa. You can see video of the appearance below.
Rollins began his career in SCW Pro, and talent from his school often work for the company. During the appearance, Rollins came out to the ring and talked about being “back home” at the company and more. He notably did not have the WWE Universal Championship with him.
