WWE News: Seth Rollins Appears on Fantasy Dirt, New Day Play Paper Rock Scissors

May 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins appeared on Sirius XM’s Fantasy Dirt about his competitive nature in fantasy leagues. You can check out a clip from the appearance below:

– WWE has a new video of the New Day playing Paper Rock Scissors, as you can see below:

