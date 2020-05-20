wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Appears on Fantasy Dirt, New Day Play Paper Rock Scissors
May 20, 2020 | Posted by
Seth Rollins appeared on Sirius XM’s Fantasy Dirt about his competitive nature in fantasy leagues. You can check out a clip from the appearance below:
WWE Superstar & #Bears fan, Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) tells @Michael_Fabiano & @thereallisaann how competitive he is in his #fantasyfootball leagues on #FantasyDirt! pic.twitter.com/9dyJ330uKM
— Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) May 20, 2020
– WWE has a new video of the New Day playing Paper Rock Scissors, as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Explains Why He Thinks AEW Is Full of Politics, Says He Wouldn’t Go Into Wrestling If He Could Do It All Over Again
- CM Punk Discusses Asking Steve Austin To Give Him The Stunner, How Match With Austin Almost Happened
- Eric Bischoff on If Brock Lesnar Has Been Worth What WWE Has Spent on Him, If Lesnar Will Come Back Again
- Remembering Larry Csonka: Past & Present 411 Writers Pay Tribute To A Legend