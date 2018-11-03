Seth Rollins Addresses His Emotions Over Roman Reigns Fighting Leukemia, Discusses Dean Ambrose Attacking Him on Raw, Says He’s Willing to Give Ambrose the Benefit of the Doubt

– Al Arabiya recently interviewed WWE Superstar, Intercontinental and Raw tag team double champion Seth Rollins. Below are some highlights.

Seth Rollins on Roman Reigns dealing with leukemia: “It threw everything up in the air. It’s hard to go a day without thinking about him and how he’s doing and hoping he’s doing alright. I’m fighting the urge to check in on him like a brother every two hours, but he’s a strong dude, and I know that he’s in a good place mentally as well as physically. He’s in good health for the most part. I think he’s going to be able to fight this thing pretty strong. We’re just getting through it while we can. Obviously, it’s going to be easier as time goes on, but certainly the last couple weeks have been, and last week especially, have been a rollercoaster of emotions. Lots of ups and downs.”

Rollins on Ambrose attacking him on Raw: “I feel like it sucks. I haven’t been able to get any answers out of him. I felt like, especially, to a point maybe I’ve done something similar in the past, so I have to give him the benefit of the doubt until he tells me otherwise and forces my hand in another direction, and I want to know why, I want to know what I’m thinking, and the fact that he chose to do that on that particular night, I don’t know man, it says a lot about his character. We’ll see where that leads us, but it definitely doesn’t feel good.”

His thoughts on who can be a huge star from NXT: “There’s a ton of guys down there with absolutely incredible potential. Shayna Baszler is one of those people who I never got a chance to watch that much, but I saw her on the NXT show last Sunday and I was blown away. I think she’s fantastic. I think Velveteen Dream is really good—he’s got something wacky about him. I’ve always been a fan of Ricochet. I’ve known him since he was a 17-year-old kid from Paducah, Kentucky. I’ve always thought the world of him and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does in the future. The whole Undisputed Era, I think those guys are fantastic. I think there’s a lot of talent down in NXT that has the chance to make waves when they move up to the main roster.”