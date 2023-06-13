– During a recent chat with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, Seth Rollins discussed if full-time or part-time talents should take priority for getting spots at WrestleMania. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Seth Rollins why full-time talent should get priority for spots at WrestleMania: “I think it’s a balance, right? Because we’ve got so many people on our roster and so many people make sacrifices year in and year out to be in the best position they can be in when it comes time for WrestleMania, and you want to reward that. I think it’s important to reward that sacrifice. But the other side of the coin is WrestleMania is a huge multimedia event and it always has been. You go all the way back to the first WrestleMania, it was built on the backs of Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Connection… so there is a place for that type of talent when used properly.”

On how only a handful of people who can wrestle year-round: “There’s a reason those people can’t do this year-round. It’s not their bag, and it’s a difficult thing. There’s only so many humans who can do this at the level that we do it, as regularly as we do. I just think it’s important to highlight the people that really put in the time and make sure they’re taken care of before we start handing out these huge spots to people who have gotten famous in other avenues.”

At this year’s WrestleMania 39, Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul on Night 1.