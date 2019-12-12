Seth Rollins Reveals Birthday Text He Sent to Jon Moxley, Wished Him the Best

– Footage has surfaced of Seth Rollins taking part of a Q&A panel (via user BabeRollins) from earlier this week along with Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch. During the Q&A session, Rollins was asked about his relationship with former WWE Superstar and Shield member Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose). You can check out a clip from the panel of Rollins speaking about Moxley below.

Rollins stated on Moxley, “I texted him on his birthday, which was a few days ago, and wished him well, and I hope that he’s good, and he seems to be doing great at AEW and New Japan. And so, I wish nothing but the best for him and his lovely wife, and their great dog. Lou’s awesome too.”

When the moderator asked Rollins if Moxley replied to the text, Rollins stated, “He did. He said, ‘Thanks brother!'”

Recently, Seth Rollins had been seemingly more critical of Jon Moxley in media interview. Last July, Rollins told POST Wrestling on Moxley, “I knew Ambrose needed time away from WWE. Now he’s competition and trying to take dinner off my table & good on him.”