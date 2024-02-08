Seth Rollins Says He’ll Be Back In Ring ‘Way Before’ WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins says that he will have no issue making it to WrestleMania 40, noting that he hopes to return to the ring in a few weeks. Rollins confirmed last month that he had suffered a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus on the January 15th episode of Raw, but said he still planned to try and make it to WrestleMania to defend the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins appeared on Good Morning Football and gave an update, saying that he expects to be back in the ring well in time for the April PPV.

“Oh, WrestleMania 40, no problem,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “We got this bad boy. We got this. I’ll be back way before then, for sure. I tore my MCL, tore my meniscus about three weeks ago now, and it sucks. If you’ve ever had an MCL sprain or any sort of damage to that part of your knee, it’s not comfortable. But doing all the right things, rehabbing. Fortunately, it was just a partial tear and not a full tear. We’re able to avoid surgery for the time being.”

He continued, “We’ll see what happens after WrestleMania. We’ll see how long I can ride on these wheels, but rehab’s going great. I feel great, I feel like I recently just kind of turned a corner, as a matter of fact, on this knee. So I’m feeling really good. Definitely will be ready before WrestleMania, and I’m hoping sometime in the next few weeks.”