wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Beats The Fiend Bray Wyatt in Steel Cage Match After Raw

October 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hell in a Cell Seth Rollins Bray Wyatt The Fiend

– Seth Rollins faced The Fiend Bray Wyatt in another Steel Cage dark match main event following last night’s Raw going off the air based off live Twitter posts on the match from the show. The match is said to have gone about five minutes. Rollins won the match after delivering several Stomps to Bray Wyatt and then escaped the cage.

WrestlingInc.com reports that after the match, The Fiend attacked Rollins again and delivered The Mandible Claw before exiting the arena. The irritating red lighting was on for the entire match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, RAW, Seth Rollins, The Fiend, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading