Seth Rollins Beats The Fiend Bray Wyatt in Steel Cage Match After Raw

– Seth Rollins faced The Fiend Bray Wyatt in another Steel Cage dark match main event following last night’s Raw going off the air based off live Twitter posts on the match from the show. The match is said to have gone about five minutes. Rollins won the match after delivering several Stomps to Bray Wyatt and then escaped the cage.

WrestlingInc.com reports that after the match, The Fiend attacked Rollins again and delivered The Mandible Claw before exiting the arena. The irritating red lighting was on for the entire match.