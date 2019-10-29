wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Beats The Fiend Bray Wyatt in Steel Cage Match After Raw
– Seth Rollins faced The Fiend Bray Wyatt in another Steel Cage dark match main event following last night’s Raw going off the air based off live Twitter posts on the match from the show. The match is said to have gone about five minutes. Rollins won the match after delivering several Stomps to Bray Wyatt and then escaped the cage.
WrestlingInc.com reports that after the match, The Fiend attacked Rollins again and delivered The Mandible Claw before exiting the arena. The irritating red lighting was on for the entire match.
The Fiend lost to Seth Rollins in 5 minutes last night in a dark match. @WWE really knows how to screw a great character up. @TripleH SMH
— FIRE RIVERA (@Jholt915) October 29, 2019
The Fiend entrance WWE #RawStLouis
https://t.co/08CznhTyNn#BrayWyatt #TheFiend #LetMeIn #YowieWowie #RevengeisaConfession #HurtHeal #YouForgiveMeRight #FireFlyFunHouse #KultofWindham pic.twitter.com/sS5ab1XhU0
— UnofficialTheFiend (@BrayWyatt1977) October 29, 2019
The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Seth Rollins (Dark match) #RawStLouis https://t.co/s3ROAxlWXr#BrayWyatt #TheFiend #LetMeIn #YowieWowie #RevengeisaConfession #HurtHeal #YouForgiveMeRight #FireFlyFunHouse #KultofWindham
— UnofficialTheFiend (@BrayWyatt1977) October 29, 2019
