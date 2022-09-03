wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Beats Matt Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle finally met inside the ring to culminate their heated rivalry today at WWE Clash at the Castle. Rollins’ mind games and manipulation for Riddle paid off, as he survived Riddle’s angry onslaught to pick up a clean, decisive victory.
Rollins managed to just barely survive multiple submission attempts by the former UFC fighter. Ultimately, he scored the pinfall victory after hitting Riddle with a Second Rope Curb Stomp.
Both men had some interesting gear for the match. Seth Rollins came out wearing a costume similar to one worn by Taron Egerton as Elton John in the biopic movie, Rocketman. Meanwhile, Riddle’s gear looked to be inspired by Patrick Star from SpongeBob SquarePants.
You can view some clips, images, and highlights from the match below. You can also check out our ongoing live WWE Clash at the Castle coverage here.
The #WWECastle look from @WWERollins. pic.twitter.com/L0e9F6bccI
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
Describe this @WWERollins look in one word.#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/aLj0tQmi53
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
.@WWERollins just used @SuperKingofBros signature Bro Derek at #WWECastle! pic.twitter.com/HKQEDuwAH9
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
STOMP from the second rope and @WWERollins is your winner at #WWECastle! pic.twitter.com/ZhJNDMoU3W
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
When it was all said and done, @WWERollins won.#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/LTkM4LBKyo
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
