Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has added appearances by Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to tonight’s post-WWE SummerSlam episode of Raw. Adam Pearce announced on Twitter on Monday that the four champions will be on tonight’s show from Brooklyn.

Lynch retained her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch on night two of SummerSlam while Bliss and Flair won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, and Rollins cashed in Money in the Bank to win the World Heavyweight Championship on night one.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on Netflix, is:

* Rusev vs. Sheamus

* Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will appear

* Becky Lynch will appear

* Seth Rollins will appear