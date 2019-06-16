More Photos of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at MTV Movie & TV Awards

– As previously reported, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch and her real-life boyfriend, WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins, attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards together last night. Some more photos of them at the show are now available on social media, which you can see below.

Becky Lynch noted in one tweet that there are two photos of her just taken hours apart. One was taken of her at the awards show, and another was taken at a WWE live event the same day. She wrote, “Two sides of the same woman, just hours apart. Killer in heels; killer in the ring,”

Additionally, WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley was also in attendance at the awards show and shared some photos on Twitter. You can also check those out below.