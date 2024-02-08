wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Says Becky Lynch Is A Better Promo Than Him
February 8, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Not Just Football (via Fightful), Seth Rollins praised the promo ability of Becky Lynch and said that she’s better at talking than he is.
He said: “She’s a better promo than me. Hands down. She’s the best female talker by a mile, and one of the best talkers there has ever been, in my opinion, in this game. She’s a better promo than me, no doubt.“
More Trending Stories
- Update On Mercedes Mone Following AEW Big Business Announcement
- New TNA President Issues Statement On Scott D’Amore’s Exit, TNA’s Future
- Lawyer for John Laurinaitis Contradicts Previous Claims by WWE Regarding Ashley Massaro’s Alleged Sexual Assault
- Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Very Disgusting, But It Doesn’t Surprise Me’