Seth Rollins Says Becky Lynch Is A Better Promo Than Him

In an interview with Not Just Football (via Fightful), Seth Rollins praised the promo ability of Becky Lynch and said that she’s better at talking than he is.

He said: “She’s a better promo than me. Hands down. She’s the best female talker by a mile, and one of the best talkers there has ever been, in my opinion, in this game. She’s a better promo than me, no doubt.“