– During today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins his wife Becky Lynch winning the NXT Women’s Championship from Tiffany Stratton on Tuesday. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton: “What a great match! Say what you want about Tiffany Stratton — she brought it, man. She brought the fight, she was an honorable champion in that match. They went toe-to-toe [and] the better woman won. That’s just how it is. It’s nice … it’s been a minute since we both held titles in the house. So, it feels good to be a championship family one more time!”

Rollins on other NXT Superstars facing his wife: “I’m excited to see what those match-ups look like and how long she [Lynch] is going to run with this thing. She’s got the edge on almost everybody down there, so it’s going be a party. I’m excited to see what The Man brings to NXT.”