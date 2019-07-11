wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the ESPYs, NXT and NXT UK Highlight Videos, This Week’s Hidden Gems
– WWE has posted clips of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the ESPY Awards last night, where Roman Reigns won the first-ever WWE related ESPY for Best WWE Moment.
Things got slightly awkward between @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE when talking about @WWE’s historic night at the #ESPYS @espn pic.twitter.com/c88Ln0e0Uq
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2019
– Here are highlights from last night’s episodes of NXT UK and NXT:
– WWE has added two matches to their Hidden Gems section of the WWE Network today, featuring Taz, Sabu and Scotty 2 Hotty. The Taz match had been previously released on a DVD, but the Sabu match has not.
Wrestling Challenge Taping Dark Match 05/05/1993 – The Path of the Suplex Machine [Duration: 05:15]
Before becoming an ECW legend, The Tazmaniac went one-on-one with Skippy Taylor, who would later become known as Scotty 2 Hotty.
RAW Taping Dark Match 10/18/1993 – Too Extreme [Duration: 06:01]
Before cementing their legacies in both ECW and WWE respectively, Sabu faced Scott Taylor, better known to fans as Scotty 2 Hotty.Taz m
The Taz match has been previously released on a WWE DVD, but the Sabu match has never been released prior to today.
More Trending Stories
- R-Truth Says Talents Come Up With Their Own Ideas for the 24/7 Title, on How Entertaining the Fans Is His Forte
- Details On WWE’s Internal Inactive List And Who Is Usually On It
- Nick Jackson Doesn’t Think CM Punk Wants To Join AEW, Matt Jackson Says PAC Is Coming Eventually
- Eric Bischoff On Whether Goldberg Was Made to Look Like Steve Austin, Where His Look Came From