Seth Rollins Says He and Becky Lynch Have Great Chemistry: ‘Those Critics Might Be a Little Jealous’

– Seth Rollins spoke with the Tampa Bay Times for a new interview discussing his recent feud with Baron Corbin, working with Becky Lynch on screen and more. Highlights are below:

On working with Baron Corbin: “I win a lot when I wrestle Corbin, so that usually sways my opinion in a positive manner. You know what, he’s come a long way. For a guy who came into the developmental system with no clout, he wasn’t from the indies and he never wrestled a match before, he stepped into the doors in Tampa and he learned very quickly from some of the best guys we have in our industry. But he’s also a guy who wasn’t given much of a chance by even people like me. He comes from a different world and sometimes you can be ostracized for that. He’s a guy who took a bit of the hazing, but he pushed through, persevered and he grew really love the industry and he has dedicated the last four years of his life to being on the road nonstop. And say what you will about him, from an audience member perspective, he works just as hard as anybody else and is huge contributor to our roster and the product we put out every week.”

On his relationship with Becky Lynch and it being played out on screen: “It’s great. We spend all of our time together anyway. So might as well add the on screen stuff to it as well. She’s awesome, she’s super talented, one of the first women to main event WrestleMania beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair this past year. I learn a lot from her being in the ring and watching her cut promos, she’s very inspiring as far as that’s concerned. Just from a performer’s perspective, I get a lot out being near her on screen and off screen I get a lot as well, so it works out in both places.”

On critics who say that Rollins and Lynch lack chemistry: “I think those critics might be a little jealous. I think that’s where a lot of that stems from. I mean, if I’m a dude and I’m watching television, and I have a crush on Becky Lynch, I’m probably not going to be to fond of the guy who’s dating her either so I get that. We have such great chemistry I think it’s funny that people think we don’t. Either way it amuses me.”