Seth Rollins Recalls Visiting Becky Lynch on Set of Happy Gilmore 2, Talks About Her Acting Career

As previously reported, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch recently signed a deal with Adventure Media for representation as the two get a foot in the door in Hollywood. In an interview with the Spiegel & Holmes Show (via Fightful), Rollins spoke about his wife’s acting career, which include Happy Gilmore 2 and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

He said: “I went to set one of the days, she was there for a bit in October. She was shooting her scenes and I went to set for a day. I’m just there to see her and hang out. It was very cool to see Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore. I was a Happy Gilmore fan many years ago, so to see him, Shooter McGavin [Christopher McDonald], and some of the props, it was very cool to be in that space for a little bit of time. She has a nice little role and it was a lot of fun to see what she gets to do and watch her do her stuff. Big stuff for her. She’s just out there hustling. She’s just hustling. She has a role in the upcoming Star Trek series. She has the Happy Gilmore thing. We just signed with a new management company. Things are rolling for us as we’re running into 2025. She’s awesome and just getting a lot of great roles. The Star Trek thing was cool, they shot up in Toronto before she shot Happy Gilmore. I was doing full daddy duty those months, which is the best. She was awesome. A great role in a great series on Paramount Plus. It will come out sometime later this year or next year. Great experience, great people she got to work with. A month in Toronto in the summer, not bad.“