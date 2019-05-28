wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Has Face-to-Face Moment With Becky Lynch After Raw
May 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Reddit user sawftandlazy posted a clip from last night’s edition of Raw in Kansas City, Missouri. After the show went off the air, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch came out for the dark match main event, and she had a moment with her real-life boyfriend, WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins. You can check out the clip of the two (Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch) having a little face-to-face moment after the show below.
The dark match main event for last night’s edition Raw featured Becky Lynch beating Lacey Evans to retain the title. Lynch won via submission using the Disarm-Her.
