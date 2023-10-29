Seth Rollins Says He and Becky Lynch Are the ‘Power Couple’ Of WWE

Seth Rollins says that he and Becky Lynch top Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as a power couple. Rollins recently spoke with NBC Sports Chicago about the NFL season and during the discussion he was asked if there was anyone who could top Swift and Kelce, whose relationship has been a mainstay of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs broadcasts.

“Me and my wife are a power couple,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “We’re the power couple in WWE. Seth Freakin’ Rollins, The Man Becky Lynch, you don’t get any bigger than that in our world. We are the power couple. We run the ship in WWE. We got staying power.”

He continued, “We’ll see what happens with Swiftie and Kelce here, if they have staying power or if he’s going to end up as album fodder on her next record, who knows. It’s a real risky situation for him. I wish him the best. Very cute relationship they have going on there, but they ain’t no match for me and The Man just yet. They still have some time to put in.”