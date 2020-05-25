Seth Rollins On Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy Announcement, Possibly Working With Edge, Austin Theory

Seth Rollins spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy on Raw, his Monday Night Messiah gimmick and more. You can check out highlights below:

On Lynch’s pregnancy announcement on Raw: “I thought it was perfect. We hadn’t told that many people about it, aside from close family and friends, and I thought it was perfect to watch her go out and tell the world in exactly the way she wanted. I was backstage right behind the curtain watching on the monitor, and it really hit home. That was the first time it really felt super real that we’re going to be parents. Life is about to change for the rest of our lives.”

on being featured in WWE X The King of Fighters ALLSTAR: “When I was a kid, I used to create myself in the WWE video games, and that was awesome. I’ve been fortunate enough to be included in the last seven or eight iterations of the video game that we’ve put out, which is pretty gnarly. Now to be featured in a completely different video game franchise, one that has had so many different versions over the years and been so successful, and one that I grew up playing back in the day, it’s really awesome. I was really surprised because I didn’t know I was going to be included. To be included in that group of legends, that’s definitely good company.”

On Edge’s return and potentially working with him: “I can only assume that our paths will cross. I don’t know what Edge’s contract looks like, and I don’t know where his story with Randy Orton is going next, but I enjoyed their match at WrestleMania and I look forward to their match at Backlash. If I were to guess, putting myself in Edge’s shoes, I would think he has some unfinished business with Seth Rollins. I can only assume, at some point in time, he’s going to come calling–and I would be happy to answer that call. Edge is someone I’ve admired for a long time, and he’s someone I’ve been compared to a lot of times in my career. It’s something I never thought was possible, but I think it would be a cool callback to the story you mentioned from all those years ago. Now that it’s on the table, I don’t see why we wouldn’t address it.”

On his “Monday Night Messiah” character: “I think there is a lot of room for growth. The thing that I’ve enjoyed the most is being on the other end of the leadership totem pole. In The Authority, I was essentially learning from Triple H, Kane, Randy Orton, and Stephanie, and to an extent, J&J, who both had more experience than I did. Now, in my current role, I’ve got Murphy and Austin Theory under my tutelage. So to be able to take the knowledge I’ve learned over the past eight years and help them move their careers forward, that’s very exciting. It’s a different role than I’ve ever taken on, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them blossom and becoming even bigger superstars.”

On Austin Theory joining his group: “A little backstory to Austin Theory—he was a guy recently signed to NXT and kind of just fell into my lap. When WrestleMania was moved to Orlando and we had to make roster changes, Austin kind of slipped in there, and he made his WrestleMania debut at 22 years old. I had heard his name, but I’d never actually seen him perform. I watched him for the first time leading into WrestleMania, and I was so impressed by his poise, his work ethic, his style, and his presence. Then I found out how old he is, and I was even more in shock. I felt so disappointed in myself for thinking about how terrible I was at his age (laughs). I’ve kept an eye on him since, and I put the feelers out there that, if he was available, I’d certainly take him. One thing led to another, now here we are. We’re just getting started. Tonight is really going to be the first time we’ll see him side-by-side with me, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish.”