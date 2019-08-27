wrestling / News
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Not at Raw Due to Vacation, Lynch Responds to Sasha Banks
– WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch did not appear live on Raw last night, as the recently-engaged couple were still out on vacation, per PWInsider. Seth Rollins did appear on Raw in a backstage segment with his tag team partner, Braun Strowman, that was filmed last week and played during last night’s show. You can check out a video of that segment below.
– Also, Becky Lynch did respond to Sasha Banks’ promo from last night, where Banks explained her recent attacks on Natalya and Lynch. You can check out Lynch’s tweet in response to Banks below. Lynch wrote, “Pity you can’t promo in emo memes and song lyrics too, huh?”
Pity you can’t promo in emo memes and song lyrics too, huh?
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 27, 2019
