Seth Rollins Explains His Hatred Of Social Media, Reveals Becky Lynch’s Advice To Him

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Seth Rollins discussed the challenges of playing a babyface in the current era of wrestling, his hatred of social media, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Seth Rollins on cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31: “That was definitely learning on the job, for sure. Once I realized what it was going to be – from a week-to-week basis, not really having any idea of what you’re doing until you show up at the building on Monday and then knowing that you’re going to have a two-segment match and three or four backstage segments and maybe a promo to open the show. It’s a lot to take in. It’s overwhelming. And it was very overwhelming to me at first, and I put a lot of pressure on myself to do well because I felt like I was given the ball, and I didn’t want to mess up.”

On the challenges of being a babyface in the current era of wrestling: “When you’re a babyface in this era, it is hard to keep people liking you. It is difficult because I think people’s natural reaction is, for whatever reason, to dislike almost everything, and I don’t know why that is. That’s what entertainment has turned into. So to be frustrated, unsatisfied or not like something, that’s what’s cool – especially when you’re told you’re supposed to like it – and so it becomes pretty hard not to let that go to your head. I would go to live events, our non-televised events, and the response was not what you would see on TV. The crowds were, to me, they were two totally different crowds.

“I’d be main eventing against a, say, Baron Corbin or whatever, and the crowd would be 100 percent, ‘Let’s go, Rollins,’ ‘Burn it down,’ nonstop, and it was a party. Then you’d come to TV, and half the crowd – the louder half of the crowd – would just be up in my throat. It was very confusing, and I think sometimes it pushes our creative process in directions we, maybe, shouldn’t be going. But that’s how it is. That’s how the business is these days, and so you gotta figure it out, and you gotta adapt. If you don’t, you’re going to get left by the wayside.”

On his hatred of social media and Becky Lynch’s advice to him: “I hate social media. I really dislike it, and you know, I had deleted the Twitter app from my phone for a better part of a few months just cause it was, to me, it created a real toxic environment in my own head, and as I was becoming a new father, I needed to not waste my time on that. And so, it was actually my fiancée who kind of was like, ‘You know, you should think about it. I know you hate it, and I know you don’t like being on the apps and all that, but you should think about it.’ She was like, ‘If you’re gonna do this, you need to understand it needs to not be taken personally. You need to come at it from a different perspective, and I think if you do that, it’ll be a little more freeing.’ And it has been. But it’s still hard not to take some things personally.”