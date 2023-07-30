Seth Rollins Says Becky Lynch’s Style Is Way Above His

Seth Rollins is known for his stylish outfits on WWE TV, but he says Becky Lynch is head and tail above his. Rollins spoke with Complex for a new interview and talked about wearing the MSCHF big red boots on Raw and more. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On wearing the big red boots: “This was special. I remember the first time I saw them. I had not seen them. I know they were kind of getting hot. But I’m sitting in my hotel and [King] Troi brings in this suitcase and opens them up, pops out these Super Mario-looking things and I couldn’t believe what was happening. I couldn’t believe that he wanted me to wear these things. So, big red boots, man. MSCHF. They’re fantastic. They made for a hell of a viral moment in Brooklyn.”

On his wardrobe: “It really started about three years ago. I was coming off paternity leave, I wanted to do something different. My wife, Becky Lynch, her style blows mine out of the water. Her shoe game blows mine out of the water. Her closet compared to mine, her shoe closet’s crazy.”