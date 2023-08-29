Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Pay Tribute to Bray Wyatt On WWE Raw

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch delivered their own tributes to the late Bray Wyatt on WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Rollins wearing new sideplates on his WWE World Heavyweight Championship featuring the Fiend in honor of Wyatt. Rollins also said Wyatt’s “Wowie Yowie” catchphrase.

Meanwhile, Lynch was wearing a Bray Wyatt armband for her match with Zoey Stark. Lynch defeated Stark and pulled off the armband, holding it up in the air as Raw went off the air.

Wyatt passed away last Thursday at the age of 36.