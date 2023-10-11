wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Thinks Becky Lynch Is Underappreciated, Wants To Headline WrestleMania
Seth Rollins believes that despite her accolades, Becky Lynch is an underappreciated talent in WWE. Rollins answered fan questions in a Q&A for “Lunch with Larry” on the Chicago Bears’ website, and you can see a few highlights below
On his favorite underappreciated wrestlers: “On the current roster, shockingly, I think my wife [Becky Lynch] is underappreciated. And then I would go with two guys who I think are really awesome, Chad Gable and Ivar of the Viking Raiders.”
On who he’d love to face, past or present: “Shawn Michaels, the Heartbreak Kid, is one match I’d love to have.”
On what goals he still wants to achieve: “Yes, I’d like to headline WrestleMania. I know I had the cash-in at WrestleMania 31, but that didn’t count as a main event to me. I want to go in as a headliner.”
On the hardest move to do: “Anything super athletic. For me, the hardest move to do is the Phoenix Splash. That’s why I don’t do it very often.”
More Trending Stories
- Ricky Starks on the Negative Reaction To Him Congratulating Jade Cargill For WWE Signing
- Details On What Happened After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
- Booker T Questions Why WWE Would Bring Back CM Punk, Doesn’t Think It’s Likely
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Reportedly Want to Send a Message to AEW Tonight, Tony Khan Responds