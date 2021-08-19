Seth Rollins On His On-Screen Pairing With Becky Lynch In WWE, Potentially Working Together When She Returns

In a recent interview on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Seth Rollins discussed his on-screen pairing with Becky Lynch in WWE, potentially working together again, and much more. You can read Seth Rollins’ comments below.

Seth Rollins on his on-screen pairing with Becky Lynch in WWE and potentially working together again when she returns: “We tried to make the best of it, but I don’t think either of us were terribly comfortable with it. Even though we have incredible chemistry as people, as performers, our characters never really vibed on-screen. So I think it’s one of those things where, if she comes back, more than likely we’ll stay away from it and won’t touch on it. If something calls for it and we’re in the same segment or story, you can’t pretend like it doesn’t exist. It’s not possible, we’re too high profile for that. But if we’re in two separate places, then no one even thinks about it that much. I’ve had to think about navigating it a little bit because we have a live crowd again, I’ll get ‘We want Becky’ chants. I don’t know how to navigate that. I’m not exactly sure why people think that’s an insult to me. ‘Yeah, my wife is awesome and great. I love her and I get why you want her instead of me. I’m also a bad guy’. I don’t know where the insult comes in here. If that happens, how am I supposed to react to that and what am I supposed to say? Luckily, I haven’t had to address it yet, but it’s one of those things that doesn’t hurt my feelings.”

On the reason their two characters don’t mix: “Even when I was pre-trip Drip God, Visionary, Monday Night Messiah, it didn’t work. Her character is a loner. She doesn’t need anybody. To see that character in a relationship just doesn’t feel good. It never felt good. Especially now, I don’t know what it would look like. But to your point, the Seth Rollins and Bayley characters, their synergy was perfect and it made perfect sense for them to be in the ring together and in a promo together. It’s kind of funny how that works. But yeah, [Becky’s] character is not built for a number two, it’s just really not. There’s no harm in it, but I don’t think we need to touch on it ever again. We’ll see what happens, but that’s how I feel at the moment.”

