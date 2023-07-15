– During a recent chat with USA Today at the ESPY Awards, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins discussed being a defending champion, potential challengers, and more. Below are some highlights:

Seth Rollins on being a defending champion: “We’re defending it in every city in every town all across the world. It’s going to be everywhere I’m going to be. Anytime that title can be defended, it will be defended and I’ll be there to defend it.”

Rollins on Cody Rhodes: “I would love for Cody Rhodes come try to take it from me. If he can survive Brock Lesnar, I would love for him to try to. I’m better than I’ve ever been; he don’t stand a chance.”