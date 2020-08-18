Seth Rollins On Being Praised By John Cena, Talks Match With Dominik at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins spoke with People for a new interview discussing Becky Lynch’s pregnancy, John Cena praising him, his match with Dominik at SummerSlam and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On finding out that Lynch was pregnant: “Oh, it was great, I was so stoked. We got the test back and it said pregnant and she was more shocked and I was just hyped. I was so excited, I think, right out of the gate. I wish we had a camera on because I threw my arms up in the air, I was so excited about it. It’s one of those things where you never know when you’re going to be ready for something like that, but as soon as it happened, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to go, man. Let’s do this thing.’ It’s been a journey so far, the first half of it.”

On Lynch stepping away from the ring due to her pregnancy: “It’s her first pregnancy, so she’s just figuring it all out. For her, in our industry, most women, when they get pregnant, they can continue to do their job. They can work up until eight, nine months. So they have a routine throughout the day that they do. With this, it was just like, she’s going 100 miles an hour, had the busiest year of her life, and then ‘Bam!’ shut down. Done. You can’t do your work anymore. And ‘Bam!’ Hollywood is shut down. No meetings because of the pandemic, because of COVID. So that’s all out the window, too. So now you’re trying to figure out what to do with your time, and she’s just not a lazy person. She’s the hardest working person I’ve ever met, so she wants to always be productive. That’s what gives her purpose on a day-to-day basis. So it’s been crazy for her, but she found some cool things that hopefully she’ll be able to share in the future.”

On being praised by John Cena: “John is someone that I respect a lot as a performer, but also as a human being, so for my name to be at the forefront of his mind when asked about that, as someone who is worthwhile, it means a lot coming from him. I just have a lot of respect for him, for what he’s done for the industry, but also, he’s a great dude. To be thought highly of by him is cool, I do appreciate that a lot.”

On Dominik showing off pics of the welts Rollins gave him: “We use the old saying, ‘It’s not ballet’, and it’s not, it’s physical. He took his licks like a champ, man. He bruised up pretty good, got some good pictures out of it. And I’m sure that stoked a fire in him, and at SummerSlam, we’ll be able to bring him to my level and we’ll be able to have a good fight.”

On the possibility of his child eventually getting into wrestling: “Oh gosh, if they want to do that, that’s their business. I’ll support them in whatever endeavor they choose. At the end of the day, if they’re happy, I’m happy. [The industry] has been so enriching in my life and has given me people that are my best friends, and it’s given me my wife,” he continues. “The value that it has added to my life has been something that I can’t even quantify. I couldn’t put it into words for you.”