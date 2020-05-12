WWE News: Best Seth Rollins Matches WWE Network Compilation, Bellas Clips, IIconics Speak After Return

May 12, 2020 | Posted by

– The latest WWE Network compilation, Seth Rollins’ Best Matches, is now up on the Network and features:

* Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal – NXT, August 29, 2012

* Money in the Bank Ladder Match 2014 – Money in the Bank 2014

* John Cena vs. Seth Rollins in a Winner Takes All for US Title and WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Summerslam 2015

* Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Title – Money in the Bank 2016

* Seth Rollins vs. Triple H in a Nonsanctioned Match – WrestleMania 33

* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Title -WrestleMania 34

* Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title – WrestleMania 35

*AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Title – Money in the Bank 2019

*Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title – Summerslam 2019

– From the drunken explosive fight with Artem on “Total Bellas” to a full-on pregnancy update, Nikki & Brie Bella are breaking down every single detail on “Daily Pop”:

– The “Total Bellas” twins bicker about Bryan, Artem and household chores now that they’re all living together–see their literal “bitch” fight:

– Peyton Royce & Billie Kay are ecstatic after shining in their return and proclaim the real story of the night is their inevitable return to the top of the Women’s Tag Team division: