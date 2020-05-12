wrestling / News
WWE News: Best Seth Rollins Matches WWE Network Compilation, Bellas Clips, IIconics Speak After Return
– The latest WWE Network compilation, Seth Rollins’ Best Matches, is now up on the Network and features:
* Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal – NXT, August 29, 2012
* Money in the Bank Ladder Match 2014 – Money in the Bank 2014
* John Cena vs. Seth Rollins in a Winner Takes All for US Title and WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Summerslam 2015
* Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Title – Money in the Bank 2016
* Seth Rollins vs. Triple H in a Nonsanctioned Match – WrestleMania 33
* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Title -WrestleMania 34
* Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title – WrestleMania 35
*AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Title – Money in the Bank 2019
*Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title – Summerslam 2019
– From the drunken explosive fight with Artem on “Total Bellas” to a full-on pregnancy update, Nikki & Brie Bella are breaking down every single detail on “Daily Pop”:
– The “Total Bellas” twins bicker about Bryan, Artem and household chores now that they’re all living together–see their literal “bitch” fight:
– Peyton Royce & Billie Kay are ecstatic after shining in their return and proclaim the real story of the night is their inevitable return to the top of the Women’s Tag Team division:
