– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins didn’t take kindly to comments made by his WrestleMania 40 opponent, Drew McIntyre, last night on Raw, calling Seth Rollins “a spotlight junkie.” He accused Rollins of trying to latch onto any hot act happening in WWE.

Rollins responded on social media later on, blasting his rival. He wrote, “B**** I’ve been fighting with my soul for the last 2 years to make sure jackoffs like you even have a world title to compete for at Mania.” You can view his post below.

Rollins and Drew McIntyre will face each other one more time at WrestleMania 40: Night 2 on Sunday, April 7. The event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.