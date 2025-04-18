Seth Rollins Says He’d Book Roman Reigns vs. The Rock To Get It ‘Out of the Way’

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has been teased by WWE for years, and Seth Rollins says if he had booking power he’d make it happen to get it out of the way. The match has been hinted at by WWE for years at this point and Rollins went to it when he was asked in an interview on Robert Griffin III’s Outta Pocket which bouts he’d book if he had the power.

“This might be controversial, but the first one I would do tomorrow, I would want to get that Roman Reigns vs. Rock match out of the way,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “I’m sick of everybody talking about it. I just want to get it out of the way. See how much you love it when you see it. Already [fell through], twice, don’t need it again.”

Rollins will be battling Reigns and CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 41 night one on Saturday.