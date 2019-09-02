WWE News: Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman Contract Signing to Open Raw, New Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Donut Episodes

-The WWE Universal Championship match contract signing for Clash of Champions is now set to open Raw. As noted previously, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will sign the contract for their match on the September 15th PPV tonight. The WWE Twitter account announced on Monday afternoon that the segment will open the show:

This monumental contract signing will OPEN Monday Night #RAW right at 8 PM ET tonight! https://t.co/otDnoLKnMZ — WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2019

– Here are the two most recent episodes of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville’s Damandyz Donuts, which are now being uploaded to its own YouTube channel. The episodes previously released on Rose’s channel: