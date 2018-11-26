wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Bringing Back Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge on Raw
November 26, 2018 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins is bringing the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge back on tomorrow night’s episode of Raw. Rollins posted to Twitter to announce the news, playing it as “testing himself” as he prepares for his match witrh Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC. You can see the post below.
Raw takes place on Monday from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and airs live on USA Network.
Time to refocus heading towards Ambrose and #TLC. I learn the most by testing myself…so the #ICTitle Open Challenge returns tomorrow night on #Raw. #mondaynightrollins It’s go time.
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 26, 2018