Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Bringing Back Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge on Raw

November 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WWE Crown Jewel

– Seth Rollins is bringing the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge back on tomorrow night’s episode of Raw. Rollins posted to Twitter to announce the news, playing it as “testing himself” as he prepares for his match witrh Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC. You can see the post below.

Raw takes place on Monday from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and airs live on USA Network.

article topics :

RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading