Seth Rollins Says Brock Lesnar’s Held the Universal Championship Hostage, Talks Recent NXT Call-Ups

– Seth Rollins spoke with Newsweek for a new interview promoting his match with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Highlights are below:

On his move from the Intercontinental Championship level last year to main eventing WrestleMania: “It’s an entirely different set up. There’s a lot more pressure on me this year, but it’s been crazy. The crowd support has been just through the roof over the last year or two years. It was important to re-establish that connection with the audience because I felt like even with my first title run there was a connection or mutual respect at the very least. But it was hard to get back to that after my injury. It’s really felt like the last year or 18 months that it’s been super special. It’s also been super emotional with what went down with Roman so it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster. It will be great to just get out there at WrestleMania and tear the house down.”

On Reigns being back in WWE: “It’s so uplifting, dude. Just talking to him over the 6-7 months and seeing where his head is at, getting some time off and getting healthy to beat this disease for the second time is really special. It’s tremendous having him in the locker room, just being around telling jokes and being around him. It’s been super special and we appreciate it a lot more with how things in our industry move so fast we take things for granted. But now we have a good reason to maybe understand and appreciate things a little bit better.”

On what his winning the title would mean for Raw: “You’ll just be able to see the belt represented every week and someone who will put it on the line to anyone who is deserving. You’re not going to have so much aimlessness because now there is a focus and a real tangible goal. What I hope is winning the Universal Title will refocus some of the guys on the roster because on Brock Lesnar, [the title] was out of reach for them. Who is Brock Lesnar going to fight? Just by sheer numbers, he only has four or five matches a year so the odds getting a title shot are so slim. And now the opportunity will hopefully motivate and push guys to work harder and get to the next level. And hopefully that inspires the next generation to come in and take those spots. And that inspiration will move us forward because the title was being held hostage by Brock Lesnar.”

On the recent NXT call-ups: “It’s always good to see who is going to step up. I remember being the new guy on the block. I remember coming in before the Shield doing live events and tours, there was so much resistance to new guys coming in. And new guys pushing old guys out and everyone being so protective. I’m the opposite. I’m the guy who feels so comfortable where I’m at that I just want the best for our industry. I want to see the guys who are going to put in the work and move this thing forward in the next 5-10 years. So it’s always cool to see a new batch of call ups like a Gargano, Ciampa, Aleister Black and Ricochet. Who is going to step up and be the first guy to break the glass ceiling, sort of speak? Even McIntyre, say what you will about him, but he’s a totally transformed individual from when he was in 3MB before he got let go. So it’s a totally different atmosphere.”